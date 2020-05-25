Homecare Product Market | Size Worth $233.58 Billion by 2026 | CAGR of 4.58%: Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report by Infinium Global Research "Homecare Product Market (By Type – Surface Cleaner, Toilet Cleaner, Fabric Cleaner, Air Purifier and Others; By Distribution Channel – Offline Retail Stores and Online Retail Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2026" estimates that the market was worth USD 173.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach up to USD 233.58 billion in 2026, growing with a CAGR of 4.58% during the period of 2020 to 2026.

The report provides a comprehensive research study based on survey conducted to analyze the buying patterns, consumer behavior and factors affecting buying decisions. The report also provides insights into the marketing strategies and steps taken by the companies to retain their market position in the local and/or global market. The study also provides insights into the factors affecting the buyer decisions, consumer preferences, and the demographic factors promoting the growth of the products of Homecare Product market.

Modern Trade Channels are the Most Preferred Distribution Channels for Homecare Product

The report includes a detailed study on the consumer preference towards distribution channels in the market. According to the survey results, majority of the people in the world prefer supermarkets and hypermarkets as compared to other distribution channels for homecare product. The major factor driving the preference of supermarkets and hypermarkets is the growing number of such stores around the world. According to National Grocers Association, there were more than 41,800 supermarkets and more than 40,000 hypermarkets in the U.S. in 2019. Moreover, the better customer experience offered by such stores as well as discounted rates attracts more customers to them. Unlike convenience stores, customers can browse through organized shelves to find the exact product they want. Furthermore, the broad range of products offered by these stores influence the distribution channel preference of the consumers.

Key Players in the Global Homecare Product Market are Focusing on New Product Launch and Mergers & Acquisitions

The global homecare product market is highly competitive and consolidated in nature. The market is attributed to the presence of large multinational players as well as a few smaller and local players. Companies including Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Clorox hold a large share in the global homecare product market. These companies own some of the famous brands in the global homecare product market including Cif, Microban, and Clorox Clean-Up. These brands have higher brand value and loyal consumers, which contribute in the consolidation of the market. The key players in the market are focusing on various strategies such as launching new products and undertaking mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in February 2020, Procter & Gamble launched a new line of home sanitizing products under the brand name Microban 24, prepared to kill bacteria as well as cold and flu viruses. This product portfolio is marketed as coronavirus killer amid the pandemic. The launch of the product range is expected to boost the sale of Procter & Gamble.