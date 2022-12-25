HomeChoice International (JSE:HIL) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating HomeChoice International (JSE:HIL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on HomeChoice International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = R325m ÷ (R5.3b - R425m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, HomeChoice International has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 8.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for HomeChoice International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of HomeChoice International, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of HomeChoice International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.7% from 23% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On HomeChoice International's ROCE

In summary, HomeChoice International is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 29% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think HomeChoice International has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with HomeChoice International and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

