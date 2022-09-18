Homecoming dance at Gilbert High School evacuated after reports of gun on campus

The homecoming dance at Gilbert High School was evacuated Saturday night after police received reports of a gun on campus, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Authorities said that the Gilbert Police Department received reports that someone with a gun was on campus at Gilbert High School during their homecoming dance.

Officers responded immediately to the school, and students were released to go home or be picked up by their parents, Gilbert police said.

Officials said that no firearms were found on campus and there were no injuries.

The investigation was ongoing.

