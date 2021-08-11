Homecoming: Ragin comfortable leading Baldwyn Police Department

Aug. 11—BALDWYN — Being elected Baldwyn's chief of police was like coming home for Roy Ragin.

Born and raised in the town on the Lee-Prentiss county line, Ragin is as familiar with the streets of Baldwyn as he is any place on earth.

"I have been here most of my life," said Ragin, 62, who was sworn into office July 1. "I enjoy people, and I grew up with a lot the folks around here."

Ragin has 20 years of experience in law enforcement with Prentiss County, Northeast Mississippi Community College and Baldwyn.

Taking over a department that was led by someone with 40-years in law enforcement, Ragin knows he will have to prove himself to some. Besides fighting crime and being tough on drugs, the new chief has some ambitious plans for the first year.

Ragin wants to upgrade the way the department collects information and statistics to comply with new federal guidelines. He wants to increase training and upgrade equipment. He also wants to establish standard operating procedures throughout the department and standardize pay and rank for officers.

"We have eight body cameras and in-car cameras, but they need to be upgraded," Ragin said. "I want to replace about six of them so we would have spares for investigators to use."

Ragin also plans to update the uniform allowance to make it more user friendly. Right now, officers get a $600 yearly allowance to provide their own uniforms, but it is spread out in monthly payments of $50. Ragin wants to make larger payments maybe twice a year.

He would also like to renovate the dated police station and add offices to the building.

The new chief majored in law enforcement at NEMCC but drifted away from policing and began working in a factory. When Randy Tolar was elected Prentiss County Sheriff in 2000, the former NEMCC classmate called and asked if he was still interested in law enforcement.

He had always wanted to get into law enforcement, but his parents were leery about letting their oldest child chance his life on a risky career.

The former sheriff helped change their minds.

"They had known Randy and his family for years, and he was able to convince them," Ragin said.

Ragin started began his career in law enforcement as a jailer but was promoted to a road deputy when a slot opened just four months later. After seven years on the road, Ragin moved to investigations. Despite being a rural, sparsely populated county, there was plenty of crime to investigate.

"There was murder, sexual abuse, robbery, home invasions — you name it, and I investigated it," Ragin said.

But after 10 years of murder, mayhem and dealing with the dregs of society, Ragin said he was looking for something else.

He returned home to the Baldwyn Police Department. When then-chief Troy Agnew asked him to take over investigations, Ragin knew it was time to go.

He landed a job at the college in Booneville and spent about three years at the NEMCC police department before friends convinced him to run for police chief.

It turns out his friends were on to something.

The residents of Baldwyn overwhelmingly supported Ragins's candidacy. He defeated the sitting chief with a decisive 649-342 vote, ending Agnew's 24 years as chief.

Ragin is just the fifth police chief at Baldwyn since 1977.

