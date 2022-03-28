Homeland Security investigation shows Whatcom man allegedly had child porn on his computer

A Homeland Security investigation reportedly found a Lynden man had five pornographic videos depicting children as young as 4 years old on his computer.

Whatcom County Superior Court documents show Fu-Pei Shen was charged Wednesday, March 23, with four counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Shen, 21, into Whatcom County Jail on Monday, March 28.

On June 29, 2021, Homeland Security executed a federal search warrant of Shen’s apartment in Lynden, court documents show, and seized several items as evidence to be examined by computer forensic agents.

The examination of a black, homebuilt desktop computer, which had been located in Shen’s bedroom, showed it contained five videos of children between the estimated ages of 4 and 12 years old engaged in sexually explicit activity.

On March 15, Homeland Security investigators received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Child Identification report that showed all five videos contained child victims.

