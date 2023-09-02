Homeland Security will lead investigation into vandalism of Kit Carson monument

Sep. 1—The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will lead the investigation into the attempted toppling of a downtown monument honoring 19th century scout and frontiersman Kit Carson.

Vandals destroyed the top of the monument Thursday night in what was apparently an attempt to bring down the 20-foot obelisk.

It was unclear if anyone involved had been apprehended. In an email, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson offered little information, writing the agency "does not comment on ongoing investigations."

The Carson monument is located on federal property, in front of the downtown U.S. District Courthouse.

The penalty could be severe for the perpetrators. Under the Veterans' Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act, anyone who vandalizes or destroys a monument or statue on federal property can face up to 10 years in prison.

The monument to Carson, erected in 1885 and inscribed with the words "He Led the Way," had been surrounded by a plywood box since 2020 in an effort to keep it from being defaced or destroyed in the wake of the toppling of the Soldiers' Monument on the Plaza.

The incident came just a night before Santa Fe celebrated the burning of Zozobra, a yearly event that long signaled the kickoff to the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe — which some critics say celebrates the Spanish conquest of Native Americans in the region centuries ago.

Over the past few years, age-old traditions of Fiesta have been retired, including the annual Entrada — a historical pageant of Spanish conquistadors reclaiming Santa Fe in 1692.

Earlier this week, the Santa Fe school board voted to let the Fiesta Court continue visiting public schools during school hours, a decision that divided some members of the city's Hispanic and Native communities. Two testy and occasionally bitter public meetings set many on edge.

Carson played no role in that chapter of history, but his legacy is contentious nonetheless. A character who might today be defined as difficult to understand, he married two Native American women and one Hispanic woman but remains known for his role in the brutal and tragic Long Walk, during which starving and defeated Navajos were forced to march some 300 miles from their homelands to Bosque Redondo, near Fort Sumner in De Baca County.

Cultural historians, including noted Carson biographer Hampton Sides, say he was a complex character who is not easy to pigeonhole when it comes to delineating his attitude regarding different races.

"Carson was a complicated guy who lived in extremely violent times. He fought against some Native American tribes, true, but he was a lifelong friend of other tribes," Sides wrote in an email Friday. "Much of his life he lived more like an Indian than a white man. His first wife was Arapaho and he lived among her people and spoke numerous Indian languages. He also fought bravely for the Union and, while commanding a unit of New Mexican Hispanics, played an important role in stopping the Texas Confederates who had invaded New Mexico with an eye on making it a slave state."

Recent attempt to bring down historical statues have played out in full view of the public as demonstrators band together to collectively topple them — as was the case with the destruction of the Soldiers' Monument on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020.

Sometimes, violence has accompanied such efforts, as was the case in June 2020 when a shooting occurred during an effort to pull down a statue of Spanish colonial figure Juan de Oñate in Albuquerque.

Thursday's incident occurred about a half-hour after sunset near a downtown alive with the sights and sounds of a concert on the Plaza, where revelers may have been dancing with no knowledge of what was taking place just a few blocks away.

A Santa Fe man who said he saw the attempted toppling parked his pickup in front of the perpetrator's vehicle, blocking it. A Santa Fe Police Department officer said the suspect or suspects left the scene on foot, leaving their vehicle behind.

Former Santa Fe Police Officer Louis Carlos, who is running for a City Council seat, said in an interview Friday the incident was "an attack on all of us, the community, Santa Fe, and not just a select group of people."

The Three Sisters Collective, an Indigenous rights group, said it is being conflated with those who sought to damage the Carson obelisk.

"It's not Indigenous people's work to take down racist, genocidal monuments. We didn't put these obelisks up, and it's not our job to take them down," the organization said in a statement.

Although Thursday's vandalism ruptured the box surrounding the monument, on Friday the protective exterior shell had been restored, and a single federal law enforcement vehicle could be seen parked not far from it.

Most people walking by the site could be forgiven for not realizing it was the scene of a crime the night before.

Sides imagines it unlikely Carson would have cared about the monument's fate.

"Frankly, I never understood why that monument was placed there," he wrote. "Carson rarely came to Santa Fe and from what I can tell, didn't much like it here. Taos was where he preferred to be, or anywhere in the mountains. Anyway, he hated publicity and, believe me, he could care less whether his name was on a statue."