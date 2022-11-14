A Homeland Security officer was dining in Doral. Then, his gun fell — and a shot rang out

A Homeland Security officer and another man were injured inside a Doral restaurant after an accidental shooting Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at Nahuén Gourmet Market, an Argentinian restaurant located at 10375 NW 41st St., at around 8 p.m. The officer was eating dinner with another man when he stood up and his gun fell to the floor, Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes said.

Moments later, a shot rang out — striking the officer in the thigh and then hitting the man in the ankle.

The gun wasn’t in the officer’s holster, Valdes said. It’s currently unknown whether the firearm fell from the officer’s lap or his pocket.

Both men were treated Sunday for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. They were scheduled to be released Monday morning, Valdes said.

Doral police consider the shooting accidental, but Valdes added it’s ultimately up to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to decide if it will pursue charges.