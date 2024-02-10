Homeland Security Patrols Super Bowl Stadium From the Sky
Homeland security has eyes in the sky over this year’s Super Bowl. A 30-mile no-fly zone will be enforced from 2:30 p.m. until an hour after the game. The Super Bowl was declared a level one SEAR, a special event assessment rating. Meanwhile, Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero attended the 13th annual NFL honors. Prince Harry was on hand to present the NFL Man of the Year award to Pittsburgh Steelers player Cameron Heyward.