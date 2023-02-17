Homeland Security rescues 9 victims of sex trafficking near Sea-Tac Airport

An undercover operation near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last week resulted in the rescue of nine victims of sex trafficking, according to media release from the Department of Homeland Security.

The operation was conducted alongside the King County Sheriff’s Office, the City of SeaTac, the Seattle Police Department and the Bellevue Police Department.

Sex trafficking victims are manipulated or forced against their will to engage in sex acts for money.

The nine victims, including one minor, were all identified and provided access to assistance services.

Also as a result of the undercover operation, four people were arrested and a vehicle used to transport victims was seized.

Of the people arrested, one was a registered sex offender and gang member in possession of a gun.

The other three consisted of a person with a no contact order, a felon with an outstanding robbery warrant and a trafficker.

All the arrests were made separately and with state charges.

Anyone with information about victims or perpetrators of human trafficking is encouraged to call the toll-free HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888- 373-7888.