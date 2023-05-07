Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says "what we need is our" immigration system fixed, not this band-aid solution" from Congress

CBS News Videos

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration is ready for the end of Title 42 on May 11. He dismissed the bipartisan solution proposed by Congress, saying "what we need is our system fixed, not this band-aid solution."