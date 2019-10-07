Homeland Security secretary booed off stage at university by pro-immigration activists

Acting Homeland Security secretary Kevin McAleenan abruptly abandoned a speech at a university after he was shouted down by protesters.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute at Georgetown Law in Washington DC, Mr McAleenan had barely begun his speech when pro-immigration activists appeared. They held signs that read “Hate is not normal”, changed and read out the names of children who have died at the US border under Donald Trump’s administration.

In a video obtained by Politico, Mr McAleenan appears instantly annoyed, and ends his remarks right away. He then walks off stage, as protesters continue to boo him.

The event was attended by immigration lawyers, as well as current and former DHS officials. Politico reports that many pro-migrant advocates were present.

The interruption is the latest is a series of public displays of solidarity for migrants during the Trump administration, and, like so many others, comes after yet another attack on those trying to enter the country from the southern border.

This time, it was Mr Trump’s Friday night declaration that immigrants will have to prove they have either health insurance or are capable of paying for medical expenses before they can be issued a visa. Like most of the administration’s more controversial proclamations, the rule is expected to be challenged.

Mr McAleenan has said that the Trump administration’s family separation policy, which he recommended, “went too far”.

It’s unclear what his speech on Monday was to be about, as he was not able to give very much of it before protesters began heckling him.

“When immigrants are under attack,” they chanted as he attempted to talk, “What do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

The event’s organisers attempted to persuade the protesters to let him speak, but were unsuccessful. “Democracy requires dialogue,” said Andrew Selee, the president of MPI, of the disruption. “It requires listening.”

