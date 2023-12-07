Homeland Security urges churches, synagogues, and mosques to amp up security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security unveiled new security guidelines for churches, synagogues, and mosques in the U.S. over this holiday season.

News 2 spoke with a Tennessee company that teaches religious groups how to spot a shooter. Agape Tactical trains faith-based groups how to take down a threat. The Franklin-based company has shared its security tactics with more than 300 churches across the U.S.

“The reality is that you don’t just need to have a security posture around the holidays; it needs to be a security posture all year round,” said Ken Alexandrow, founder of Agape Tactical.

Alexandrow said he offers clients 25 different packages to choose from, ranging from a four-hour seminar to a more elaborate training.

“The most complex is our scenario-based training where I hire actors and actresses to play roles, whether it’s a homeless person, whether it’s an active shooter, whether it’s a domestic in the sanctuary, two people fighting in the parking lot, and they have to respond to those scenarios and they have to deal with them appropriately,” said Alexandrow.

The new DHS guidelines were unveiled this week in a 16-page report. They include naming a person at your church, synagogue, or mosque to be in charge of security; doing a risk assessment on the building to spot security holes, and creating a response plan, but Agape Tactical said the best security plan is being seen.

“For example, at my church someone will pass by five people in the parking lot before they even get to the door. So there are five opportunities for us to see what could be a special threat, but more importantly, there’s five opportunities for that threat to be seen and go somewhere else,” Alexandrow said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned this week that hate crime investigations have spiked 60% since the war in the Middle East began in October.

