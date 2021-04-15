Homeless Americans finally getting a chance at COVID-19 shot

  • FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, EMT Rachel Bryant, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a homeless man in the courtyard of the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles. Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Cidney Oliver poses for a photo, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, by the bunk she sleeps on at a YWCA shelter for women lacking housing in Seattle. Earlier in the day, Oliver received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic staffed by workers from Harborview Medical Center at the shelter. “It was important for me to protect myself and the health and welfare of others,” Oliver said. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Aurora Artman, right, a medical assistant at Harborview Medical Center, talks with a colleague as they work Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up at a YWCA shelter for women lacking housing in Seattle. Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Cidney Oliver, center, walks through an area being used for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at a YWCA shelter for women lacking housing in Seattle where she is staying. Earlier in the day, Oliver received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, which is staffed by workers from Harborview Medical Center. Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Melissa Mason gives Kenny Collins a COVID-19 vaccination at the Fourth Street Clinic in Salt Lake City on March 23, 2021. Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase. (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP)
  • Moira Andrews, a street outreach nurse for Neighborcare Health, speaks with Charles Ussery, 52, who lives in an encampment in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle on Monday, April 12, 2021. Andrews spoke with Ussery about the COVID-19 vaccines and answered questions in an effort to vaccinate people experiencing homelessness. Advocates say homeless people are at greater risk of being infected and greater risk of hospitalization and death than the average person, and they should have been prioritized earlier. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)
  • Judy Jideonwo, left, a case manager at Angeline's Day Center For Women, which is part of a YWCA shelter for women lacking housing in Seattle, holds her vaccination card after she received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from Aurora Artman, right, a medical assistant at Harborview Medical Center, at a vaccination clinic set up at the shelter. Advocates say homeless people are at greater risk of being infected and greater risk of hospitalization and death than the average person, and they should have been prioritized earlier. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Moira Andrews, a street outreach nurse for Neighborcare Health, speaks with Shane Pisson, 48, who lives in an encampment in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle on Monday, April 12, 2021. Andrews spoke with Pisson about the COVID-19 vaccines and answered questions in an effort to vaccinate people experiencing homelessness. Advocates say homeless people are at greater risk of being infected and greater risk of hospitalization and death than the average person, and they should have been prioritized earlier. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)
  • In this April 7, 2021, photo provided by Neighborhood Health, Dr. Pete Cathcart vaccinates Deng Autiak in Nashville. With vaccine supplies increasing in the U.S., the shots are finally reaching thousands of Americans who are homeless. In Nashville, many organizations have set a goal of bringing vaccine to everyone experiencing homelessness by Memorial Day. (Jeremy McCraw/Neighborhood Health via AP)
  • In this March 12, 2021 photo provided by Unity Health Care, Othon Sosua, right, talks with a patient during a vaccination drive in Washington, D.C. Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase. Walk-up vaccine events are crucial for a population with limited access to cars, cellphones or Wi-Fi, organizers say. (Unity Health Care via AP)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Viola Roberson, 75, far right, and 61-year-old Mark McNamee, foreground, wait for their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site set up in the parking lot of the Los Angeles Mission in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles. While older homeless adults were eligible for vaccination in many states earlier this year, the shots now are finally reaching thousands of younger adults who are homeless. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
1 / 11

Virus Outbreak Vaccines Homeless

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, EMT Rachel Bryant, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a homeless man in the courtyard of the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles. Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
CARLA K. JOHNSON
·7 min read

Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase.

While the U.S. government has only incomplete data on infections among homeless people, it’s clear that crowded, unsanitary conditions at shelters and underlying poor health increase the danger of COVID-19 infections, severe complications and death.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been documented at homeless shelters in cities such as Boston, San Francisco and Seattle. Vaccinating in vulnerable areas will be a key to achieving herd immunity, the goal of building a barrier of protected people to stop uncontrolled spread.

“It was important for me to protect myself and the health and welfare of others,” said Cidney Oliver, 39, who got her first dose of Moderna vaccine April 7 at the Seattle YWCA shelter where she sleeps.

Wanona Thibodeaux-Lee, 43, has lived in several Seattle shelters while trying to get back on her feet, most recently at WHEEL, a 26-bed women’s shelter in a church basement. On April 5, she received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I feel like I can move around without anyone getting me sick,” she said. “It’s good to know that I don’t have to go back for a second one.”

The single-shot vaccine is preferred by many clinics who serve homeless people and by homeless people themselves, said Bobby Watts, CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

The U.S. government on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots. It is a temporary setback in the drive to vaccinate homeless people, forcing organizers this week to switch to other vaccines or postpone events.

Watts said he's worried the pause will lead to more vaccine hesitancy.

“Assuming it is ultimately found to be safe and effective, it will be harder to convince people — especially people experiencing homelessness — that it is safe,” Watts said.

Seattle, with the third-largest homeless population in the U.S., has seen at least 1,400 of them test positive for COVID-19 and 22 die since the pandemic began. More than 100 shelters and other homeless service sites have had outbreaks. Seattle's health department will switch to the Moderna vaccine for its planned events targeting homeless people.

Homeless people are at greater risk of being infected and greater risk of hospitalization and death than the average person, Watts said. Shorter lifespans — chronic homelessness can take 20 to 30 years off a person’s life — should have qualified them for vaccination priority much earlier, Watts said.

Instead, political pressure to vaccinate older adults moved them to the back of the line. Clinics serving them, Watts said, “were put in the unreasonable position of saying, 'I know all of you are at high risk, but I can vaccinate only the few or you who are over age 70.'"

Now, that’s changing. With eligibility opening widely, homeless service providers are mobilizing to get vaccine to shelters and encampments.

In Nashville, 19 organizations have set a goal of bringing the vaccine to all homeless people by Memorial Day. In Salt Lake City, vaccinators offer incentives such as $5 grocery store gift cards or donated pizza. The Los Angeles Fire Department is delivering vaccine to the tent cities of Skid Row, MacArthur Park and other neighborhoods.

“Looking people in their eyes, telling them the truth about the vaccine ... I love what I do every day,” said Melanie McConnaughy who works for Community Organized Relief Effort, a nonprofit that’s helping Los Angeles firefighters at mobile vaccine events. Her job is to answer questions and build trust.

She described a homeless woman, covered in tattoos, who at first said she didn’t want the shot because she didn’t like needles. Pointing to her tattoos, “we said, ‘How can you say you’re afraid of needles?’ She said, ‘You’re right, you’re right. I’m going to go tell my brother. He’s over there.’” Both siblings got vaccinated that day.

Vaccinating homeless people is good for the health of everyone, said Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jose “Che” Ramirez.

“We’re all in it together. The more shots in arms the better," Ramirez said. "The more folks who are vaccinated, the stronger we are in building herd immunity and the faster we can reopen our city and engage with each other like we were before.”

Giving outreach workers a unified message was important in Nashville, where organizers put together a one-page fact sheet about the vaccines in English and Spanish.

“Let’s please all sing off the same song sheet,” said Brian Haile, CEO of Neighborhood Health in Nashville. “This is Music City, so we have a vaccine song sheet.”

All homeless adults in Washington, D.C., became eligible for the vaccine in January, long before most states and before the J&J vaccine was available. The city has fully vaccinated more than 1,300 by giving out yellow bracelets printed with second-dose appointment dates as reminders.

The district also trained key shelter residents “so they could be ambassadors for the vaccine and talk about it to their peers,” said Dr. Catherine Crosland of Unity Health Care, a clinic system serving homeless people.

Walk-up vaccine events are crucial for a population with limited access to cars, cellphones or Wi-Fi, organizers say.

In Salt Lake City, the health department and a homeless clinic have given more than 1,000 doses of vaccine to homeless people. Pizza, candy bars, “whatever we can get donated,” helps keep people waiting if there’s a line, said Janida Emerson, CEO of Fourth Street Clinic.

“In our area, there are 10,000 people experiencing homelessness. We’ve got a ways go to. It’s a start,” Emerson said.

Even before the pandemic, homelessness had been rising across the U.S., with the biggest increases seen outside the shelter system — those people living on sidewalks, under bridges and in abandoned buildings.

The pandemic’s economic downturn uprooted people from their homes despite a moratorium on evictions. Cities closed crowded shelters to prevent infection, offering rooms in motels, but some shelter users who didn’t want to move to unfamiliar neighborhoods joined those on the streets.

How much the pandemic is further increasing the number of homeless Americans isn’t entirely clear. Many cities, under stay-at-home orders, canceled their annual homeless counts this year.

In January 2020, a one-night tally showed 580,000 homeless people in the United States. Advocates say that total should be multiplied by three to get the true scope of Americans using shelters and living on the streets.

In Seattle, it will take at least two months to get the vaccine to an estimated 575 housing, shelter and service sites, 85 unsanctioned encampments and nine youth service sites.

For Oliver, the pandemic was the least of her worries when she arrived in Seattle last month without family, friends or a job.

“Abuse, unemployment, losing everything,” Oliver said. “My life, it wasn’t that great. I was experiencing things prior to COVID that prepared me to deal with this pandemic.”

She says Seattle has been a good move so far. She found a job and is learning about housing options from the staff at Angeline's, the YWCA facility where she keeps her top bunk neatly made.

She sums up her philosophy: “You wake up and you’re still living. You’re breathing, you got two legs, you got two feet. Be thankful."

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Reflecting on Liberty Latin America's (NASDAQ:LILA) Share Price Returns Over The Last Three Years

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Liberty Latin America Ltd...

  • If you’ve had COVID, your first vaccine dose may cause worse side effects. Here’s why

    And no, just because your first shot felt more intense than your second doesn’t mean you’ve had COVID-19 before.

  • Polley to explore pro options, but plans to return to UConn

    UConn says swingman Tyler Polley plans to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return to the school but will put his name into the NBA draft pool for evaluation purposes. “I want to come back because UConn basketball is my family and I wanted the chance to play ball with my family one more time,” Polley said Wednesday. Polley helped UConn to a 15-8 record and the team's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in five years.

  • Middleton leads Bucks in 130-105 breeze by Timberwolves

    Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed to a 130-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Brook Lopez added 18 points and eight rebounds, Jrue Holiday pitched in 15 points and three steals, and the Bucks built a lead as big as 30 points early in the fourth quarter on the way to their second consecutive blowout.

  • Morris Brown College to regain accreditation after 20 years

    Morris Brown College, a private, liberal arts HBCU in Atlanta, has announced it received accreditation candidacy through the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) after nearly 20 years. The college lost its accreditation in 2002 due to financial discrepancies. “We are elated about accreditation candidacy and making history,” said Dr. Kevin James, president of Morris Brown College in a statement to The Atlanta Voice.

  • Cancer Biotech Tango Therapeutics Picks Boxer Capital's SPAC To Go Public Via $353M Merger

    The latest biotech-SPAC deal has arrived with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Tango Therapeutics announcing its reverse merger with Boxer Capital’s blank-check company BCTG Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BCTG). With a spotlight on three lead programs, Tango expects total proceeds of $353 million in the deal, including around $167 million held in the SPAC and an additional $186 million in PIPE financing. When the deal closes, Tango’s stock is expected to list on the NASDAQ under the stock symbol “TNGX.” Tango develops drugs based on synthetic lethality, a concept that involves tapping into a genetic vulnerability in cancer. Its focus is on developing drugs that counteract the loss of tumor suppressor genes and reverse cancer cells’ ability to evade the immune system. Lead program TNG908 is designed to block PRMT5, an enzyme expressed at high levels in tumors and whose synthetic lethal pair is a gene called MTAP. The company plans to file FDA investigational new drug (IND) application by the end of this year. A second IND filing is planned for next year for an inhibitor of a cancer protein called USP1, which Tango intends to develop for BRCA1-mutant breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers. The third program for an undisclosed target is expected to reach the clinic in 2023 for lung cancer characterized by a mutation to the STK11 gene. The company also plans to continue work on preclinical compounds in its pipeline to file a new IND every 12 to 18 months. In 2018, Tango signed Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) to work together on five drug targets. Last year the companies expanded the pact to encompass 15 targets, which excludes Tango’s three lead candidates. Tango and BCTG have scheduled a conference call today at 10 a.m. E.T. Price Action: BCTG shares are up 5.26% at $11.80 on the last check Wednesday. See also: How to Invest in SPACs See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaaTyr Pharma Recruits Lonza As Manufacturing Partner For Cancer Therapy ATYR2810Moleculin Biotech Stock Is Trading Higher After WP1066 Scores Rare Pediatric Disease Tag For Type Of Brain Tumor© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden Will Meet Japan's Yoshihide Suga in His First In-Person Meeting With a Foreign Leader. Here's What to Know

    President Joe Biden will forgo the usual video call for his first in-person meeting with a foreign leader on Friday, when Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is fully vaccinated, meets Biden at the White House

  • States Must Help Schools Tackle the Climate Crisis—Beyond What's On the Curriculum

    Climate change is affecting every facet of our society, and its impacts will only become more dire. Costs associated with unabated climate change are projected to increase an estimated $257 billion annually for every 1 degree of warming and no state will be spared. The pandemic and corresponding economic crisis have left many Americans unemployed and many state and local governments concerned about a potential fiscal cliff.

  • Road to ruin: informal byways sow seeds of destruction in Colombia's Amazon

    The dirt tracks winding through southern Colombia's tangled jungle often mark the beginning of the end for besieged patches of rainforest in this part of the Amazon. Across San Vicente del Caguan, one of the country's most deforested regions, illegal and informal roads fan out in an ever-expanding network, bringing visitors, commercial interests and farmers and ranchers who clear and burn the land. The result is the steady decay of Colombia's Amazon.

  • 'We could have gone further': Biden expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctions

    The moves are President Biden’s toughest and most sweeping to take aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin five months after the SolarWinds breach.

  • Biologists defy Cyprus' ethnic divide to protect environment

    There’s something regal in the sprightly step and curious gaze of the long-horn sheep that roam the hills near Varisia, an abandoned village inside a U.N. buffer zone that cuts across ethnically divided Cyprus. The endangered Mouflon sheep that’s endemic to the eastern Mediterranean island nation is one of many rare plant and animal species that have flourished in this no-man’s land, which stretches for 120 miles (180 kilometers) and divides the island's breakaway north from its internationally recognized south. This unlikely refuge has been embraced by two environmental scientists, one Greek Cypriot and one Turkish Cypriot, as an open-air laboratory where complex politics and physical divisions can be put aside to focus on the overriding concern of protecting the parched country’s fragile ecosystem.

  • Washington seeks to expose Russian intelligence activity

    The US has published a vast trove of amount of information about Russian intelligence activities.

  • Popular NC teacher killed trying to rob Mexican drug cartel member, sheriff says

    The teacher was found dead in a mobile home in Alamance County believed to be a cartel drug stash house.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon cleared for launch

    The flight will mark the third piloted launch of SpaceX's futuristic astronaut ferry ship.

  • Roaches at a Miami Carvel, 180 pieces of rodent poop in Davie among restaurant shut downs

    We might have seen rodent poop on a prep table on the Sick and Shut Down List previously. We definitely haven’t seen a dead fly on a cutting board.

  • Hannity: Dems must be held accountable for 'reckless' take on policing

    Sean Hannity weighs in on developing unrest following Daunte Wright police shooting.

  • Tesla is hiking the prices on its solar roof tiles for existing customers by as much as 70%

    "We have increased the price of Solar Roof and have added adjustments for individual roof complexity," Tesla said in an email to customers.

  • NBA fan moments: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra enjoyed assistants joining ‘Fire Spo’ chants

    NBA coaches, players recalled their favorite moments with fans, whether it involved memorable interactions, an electric atmosphere or just something weird.

  • Philly businesses preparing for social unrest ahead of Chauvin verdict

    Even though the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin - who is charged with the death of George Floyd last year - is still underway, businesses in Philadelphia are preparing for the potential aftermath of the verdict.

  • GOP senators oppose corporate tax hike as a 'red line' and float taxes on drivers to pay for infrastructure

    Republicans suggested raising the gas tax or implementing a vehicle mileage tax on electric cars to pay for an infrastructure overhaul.