Homeless Anderson man charged with kidnapping

Sep. 13—ANDERSON — A homeless Anderson man has been arrested on kidnapping and three charges dealing with possession of a firearm.

Scott Ray King, 38, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on felony charges of kidnapping, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and neglect of a dependent.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to a gas station in Pendleton on a report of a man, later identified as King, beating a woman with a firearm.

Officers were later able to stop a vehicle on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near the intersection with west 67th Street.

The court document states officers found the woman in the driver's seat with her left eye bleeding.

Officers observed a shotgun in the center console and after initially refusing to comply, King exited the vehicle.

The woman said King hit her several times with a gun and she was fearful for her life and her child who was in the back seat.

She said King took the vehicle with the 11-month-old in it and she called and begged him to return the child to her.

Court documents state that King was in Yorktown and returned to Pendleton where he made her get into the car.

Several times King reportedly told the woman he was going to kill her and the child.

Officers located the shotgun and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

King refused to talk with the arresting officers.

The woman was transported to Community Hospital Anderson for medical treatment.

King has pending charges in Delaware County of unlawful carrying of a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, residential entry and criminal mischief. A trial is set for Jan. 29.

He was convicted in Madison County in 2017 on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to six years in prison with three years of the sentence suspended.

