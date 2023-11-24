Homeless bicyclist struck, killed on highway by Lodi woman, 19, on Thanksgiving, CHP says

A 19-year-old Lodi woman struck and killed a homeless man riding a bicycle across Highway 12 on Thanksgiving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unknown if the Lodi motorist was arrested in the incident after the bicyclist was thrown from the bike, the CHP’s news release said.

For unknown reasons, the bicyclist crossed into westbound lanes of Highway 12, not far from Interstate 5, and directly into the Lodi motorist’s path. She applied the breaks to avoid the man in her Volkswagen Beetle, the CHP said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office.