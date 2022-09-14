Homeless Brevard County man accused of killing aunt and uncle denied bond

A judge denied bond Wednesday afternoon to a man accused of murdering his aunt and uncle in their Brevard County home.

What started as a suicide plan ended in a double-homicide, according to police.

James Carson Green, 31, went before a judge for the first time to hear the charges since he returned from Georgia.

The shooting happened last month at a home on Tanglewood Lane in Melbourne, where Green lived with his aunt and uncle.

A relative who was at the home Wednesday told Channel 9 that grew up in the house where the victims were killed, but was recently asked to leave after some friction with his uncle.

According to investigators, Green, who was homeless, made a plan to kill himself but first walked from Crane Field to his aunt and uncle’s home to say goodbye.

Police said he Green told his aunt he loved her, but she said nothing. That’s when the suspect allegedly walked to Renningers Flea and Farmer’s Market

Green is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft.

