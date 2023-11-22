Homeless camp fires on the rise as temperatures get colder
Colorado Springs firefighters responded to multiple fires started in homeless camps this morning. Firefighters tells us in cooler months it happens more days than not.
After a Colorado judge rules that former President Donald Trump “acted with the specific intent to incite political violence” on Jan 6, 2021, but allowed his name to remain on state ballots in the 2024 election, lawyers for the former president, and the group who sued to keep him off ballots, file separate appeals.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Between catastrophic floods and longer spells of heat, cranberry farmers are finding their work imperiled by the reality of a rapidly warming planet.
When it comes to news, the week of Thanksgiving is usually slower than molasses. “It is likely not an overstatement to say that the relationship between U.S. defense and Silicon Valley is undergoing its most profound transformation since the 1950s,” writes defense tech reporter Aria Alamalhodaei in our recent survey of five investors in the space.
Teenage Engineering just surprise-released a $250 toy car. The Grip Car is, well, a toy that you can roll around or keep on a shelf. That’s it.
Abercrombie & Fitch looks like one of the few winners from the apparel industry this holiday shopping season.
Are you ready for the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The White House condemned the launch.
A possible hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is imminent and could be announced as soon as Tuesday. Here's what to know about the possible agreement.
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain calls it the “UAW bump," in which non-union auto workers are seemingly getting pay hikes thanks to the UAW’s contracts with the Big Three.
Amazon’s Echo Buds just got some new audio features via a software update, like the ability to tap the earbuds to start a playlist and new sound adjustment options. These tools are only available for newer 2023 models.
The Eagles went into Arrowhead on Monday night hoping to get revenge for February's Super Bowl defeat. They emerged with a comeback victory and the best record in the NFL.
Sam Altman may have been asked to leave OpenAI, but his involvement in crypto project Tools for Humanity, which is building Worldcoin, remains uninterrupted, a source close to the project told TechCrunch. Altman has “consistent and valuable” engagement with Tools for Humanity and “that is not expected to change,” the source said. The source added that Altman is still chairman and co-founder of the project, confirming that the information on the project's website is up to date.
