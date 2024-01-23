Homeless camp shooting: Woman tells police she fired into tent where man was found dead

A detective’s report about a man found dead in a tent at a Bloomington homeless camp says the suspect admitted firing the victim’s revolver into the tent during an argument.

Evelynn Kuuleilehaunani, a 41-year-old transient woman, is charged with murder in the Jan. 9 shooting in a wooded encampment behind Wheeler Mission where a group of unhoused people live.

When Bloomington Police Department officers arrived at the scene that afternoon, they found 52-year-old Curtis Butler dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

One resident of the camp reported he was walking down a trail on his way to Butler’s tent when he saw Kuuleilehaunani standing outside yelling at Butler. He said the woman raised a gun above her head and fire one round into the air.

The man said Butler told him to go away, and as he was leaving, Kuuleilehaunani leveled the .22-caliber handgun, pointed it toward the tent and fired three times.

He and two other witnesses said they heard the suspect threaten to shoot Butler just before they heard gunshots.

A woman in an adjacent tent said she looked into Butler’s abode and saw him slumped over an orange container, bleeding from the nose and head. A bullet had entered his forehead.

During a Jan. 11 autopsy, Dr. Dele Adeagbo determined the bullet fired into the right side of his forehead caused Butlers’ death, which was ruled a homicide.

Police had been looking for Kuuleilehaunani since the shooting. On Jan. 18, they tracked a Comcast IP address connected to her to an apartment in the 500 block of South Basswood Drive. They waited nearby, and took her into custody when she left the residence on foot around 1 a.m.

She was taken to IU Health-Bloomington Hospital to be treated for a panic attack, then to the police department for questioning.

She “did admit to being in a fight with Curtis Butler on the day he was shot,” BPD Detective Chris Scott wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “She also admitted she was in possession of a gun that was thrown at her by Curtis during the fight. Furthermore, Evelynn admitted to shooting into the tent three times with that gun.”

Scott said the suspect said she didn’t see Butler while she was shooting, but that when she went into the tent afterwards to retrieve her belongings, she saw Butler “slumped, not moving.”

She was taken to the Monroe County Jail and is being held without bond. An initial court hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Monroe Circuit Court.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Woman admits to shooting at tent where Curtis Butler was found dead