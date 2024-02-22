Homeless camping ban, backed by DeSantis, speeds ahead

Florida’s plan to outlaw homeless people from camping on streets, parks and other public spaces appears to be on the fast track.

The policies, which received full-throated enthusiasm Thursday from Gov. Ron DeSantis, cleared their final committees in the House and Senate respectively, paving the way to be heard by the full legislative bodies soon.

“We cannot have a family feel unsafe just walking down the street of someplace in Orlando or Miami Beach or wherever because there’s a massive homeless encampment that’s intruded on day-to-day life,” DeSantis said in a press conference in Lake Buena Vista.

The legislation would transform Florida’s approach to managing the homeless, particularly in places like Orlando where unsheltered homelessness has greatly increased in recent years, as rents have risen dramatically in an area already lacking affordable apartments, and where shelter beds are normally full.

It would require cities and counties to ban public camping, though they are permitted to set up legal encampments where all of a jurisdiction’s unsheltered people would be directed to stay. However, such encampments aren’t required by the bill, and would present steep financial hurdles for local governments inclined to pursue them.

“We don’t go in and require folks to do anything except that you cannot have extended camping on public property,” said Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, in a Thursday committee hearing. “It’s not going to be your public park, it’s not going to be your public library, it’s not going to be the sidewalk outside of your law office, or outside of JC Penney’s, it’s not what we’re going to have.”

The bills also allow businesses or residents to sue local governments who don’t shoo away encampments, and requires any permitted encampments to be in locations that don’t negatively affect property values of homes or businesses.

Under amendments made to the bills recently, the Florida Attorney General could also file a legal action, while counties can set up encampments in a city or county with the approval of a city council

It’s far from clear what local governments and homeless service providers will do if the proposals are eventually signed into law.

Some legislators and advocates Thursday cited estimates that setting up and operating encampments complying with the legislation’s requirements to provide services and security would cost roughly $30,000 per tent annually. That is based on the experience with a similar set up in Tampa that cost about $6.5 million to stand up and about $2 million to operate, said Martha Are, CEO of the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida.

The estimate, applied to Central Florida’s unsheltered populations, would put Orange County on the hook for about $10.1 million, Osceola $2.2 million and Seminole $1.7 million if they chose to open sanctioned camps. Using last year’s federal point-in-time count for Florida, it could cost local governments across the state $375 million if all decided to set up encampments to house the 15,706 unsheltered people counted here.

Seminole commissioner Amy Lockhart said she was hesitant to comment on the legislation as it could change through the process but was skeptical that Seminole would create a camp site.

Addressing homelessness is a regional issue, she said. What may work in one region may not in another, she said, so it’s likely better that local governments address the issue locally rather than the state do it overall.

“Many of the homeless are transient…There are different types of homelessness. And the type of homelessness that we are challenged with in Seminole County is different than in Orange County and our other neighboring counties,” she said. “It’s ideal for counties that are close together to work together…But we still have to have the autonomy to handle our individual circumstances, because one size doesn’t fit all.”

Bill sponsors said there isn’t a plan to allocate state money toward funding encampments, but argued the costs to local governments would actually be a savings. It would be cheaper to serve people in need of mental health and drug-abuse services in one location, they said, as opposed to scattered on sidewalks, parks and in wooded areas throughout the county.

“The goal here is to provide a process where a locality…can work to make delivery of the services that are integral to getting individuals back on track, getting them the mental health or the drug abuse help they need in a much more efficient manner,” said Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers.

The proposals have been endorsed by DeSantis, who earlier this month spoke about the legislation from a lectern emblazoned with “Don’t Allow Florida to become San Francisco.”

In his news conference Thursday, he said, “I think what the bill is trying to do, and I support this, is limit local governments from allowing the sleeping in public.”

“You don’t want the homeless intruding on quality of life, on public safety and on businesses and the economy,” he continued. “And so that has got to be the firm line that you have.”

