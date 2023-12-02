Homeless Citations Voided
Milwaukee Police void citations issued overnight at the Holt Ave. Park & Ride
As the first portion of the NBA season unfolds, each week we will highlight a handful of make-or-break players who will determine their teams' fortunes, for better or worse.
Taylor Swift's longtime publicist issued a surprising rebuttal to a notorious rumor about the singer's private relationship with Joe Alwyn.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.
Next year, investors could see growth in these four sectors, Aaron Dunn, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, told Yahoo Finance.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker. It's over 40% off.
The former program manager of Blue Origin’s BE-4 rocket engines has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging whistleblower retaliation after he spoke up about safety issues. The complaint was filed on Monday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. It includes a detailed narrative about program manager Craig Stoker’s efforts over seven months to escalate his concerns about safety and a hostile work environment at Blue Origin.
The 34-year-old is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
The song at first seems dark, even nasty. But it's the U.K.’s most-played holiday song of the 21st century because ultimately, it's an anthem of hope.
Attach one of these gizmos to just about anything, and voila — instant peace of mind!
The Bank of Korea (BOK) rolled out details on its pilot program for its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), stating that 100,000 selected Korean citizens will join the trial in the fourth quarter of next year. The participants will be able to buy goods with tokens in the form of CBDC issued by commercial banks. The central bank said that a digital currency could solve issues with existing voucher systems, which are special government grants.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
iSeeCars found that some EVs and hybrids are taking way longer to sell than their normal gas-powered counterparts.
Amazon has hopped on the same bandwagon many major tech companies have hitched a ride on this year by debuting its own image generator. A preview of Titan Image Generator is now available for AWS customers.
The founder of the infamous and now-defunct spyware maker Hacking Team was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing and attempting to murder a relative, according to multiple news reports. David Vincenzetti, who launched Hacking Team in 2003, was arrested when police showed up to his apartment after his cousin called the police, local media reported, because he couldn’t reach his wife on the phone. According to Italian newspaper Il Giorno, the woman was visiting Vincenzetti, who reportedly had psychological issues, to take care of him.
Will Zalatoris withdrew from the Masters in April just 30 minutes before his tee time, and had to undergo back surgery two days later.
Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for December, and it’s a doozy. A trio of interesting games are about to drop, including the gorgeous open-world exploration game Sable and the cleaning-based tour de force Powerwash Simulator, along with Lego 2K Drive.
Experts share how to discuss drugs with kids, including the risk of taking pills or gummies from a friend.
The Thunder wing has continued to play despite the allegations.
The truck was caught on camera from a few different angles as it was being towed from a spot on a street in San Francisco.