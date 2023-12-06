Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana looking for help to move

Dec. 5—FLOYD COUNTY — The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is getting ready to move to its new location.

The organization that helps people experiencing homelessness in Southern Indiana will open new offices at Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Road in New Albany, at the start of the 2024.

"We are officially moving on Dec. 14 and we are really trying to find and see if we can get some help moving, or if a moving company would be willing to donate some services and time," said Executive Director Leslea Townsend Cronin.

The move marks a new chapter for the organization, because it will now be housed in the same facility as the emergency White Flag Shelter. People can go to White Flag during extreme temperatures and cold weather to stay safe.

"By us being there, it's a commitment the church has made to us and we've made to the church, to have White Flag there every year," she said. "The goal is for us to be there indefinitely, until when we get our own space or have another opportunity, or we outgrow the space."

Clients have been informed about the move, she said.