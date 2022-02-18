Homeless Count Volunteers Needed In Tri-City

FREMONT, NEWARK, UNION CITY, CA — The Alameda County point-in-time count of the homeless will take place next Wednesday. Volunteers are needed to count the homeless in multiple tracts in the Tri-City area. All have been claimed except for one west of Union City Boulevard in Union City.

Organizers are following strict COVID safety precautions and stipulate that everyone who participates should be in a pre-formed 2 or 3 person team with vaccinated people you are familiar and comfortable with.

You must be at least 18 years old and available from 5 to 10 a.m. on Feb. 23.

SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER FOR EVERYONE COUNTS! 2022

Be prepared to enter your team member’s names, email and phone numbers into the sign-up window that pops up when you double click on a tract. This is important for us to ensure they receive direct training links and PIT count updates.

If you have questions, contact Alex at 877-728-4545 or email alex@appliedsurveyresearch.org.

The point-in-time contact for the City of Union City is Jesus Garcia. Contact him at jesusg@union city.org.



