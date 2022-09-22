Homeless couple enter pleas after January theft high-speed chase

COLDWATER — A homeless couple resolved a series of pending felony charges with pleas Monday. Their crime spree on the west side of Coldwater concluded Jan. 8.

Jason Work, 34, will be sentenced on Oct. 24 on a no contest plea to home invasion first degree, a 20-year felony.

A no contest plea does not expressly admit guilt, but nonetheless waives the right to a trial and authorizes the court to treat the criminal defendant as if they were guilty for purposes of sentencing.

Lilyan Blankenship, 20, pleaded guilty to fleeing police the night of Jan. 7 and stealing selected cigarettes, five vape pens, and numerous lottery tickets from Super Liquor II on West Chicago.

When she tried to pay, all cards she offered were declined. Blankenship grabbed the $556 bag of merchandise and ran out the door.

Blankenship jumped into a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala, which fled east on U.S. 12. Officers gave up the chase for safety concerns. The car crashed at Hull Street near Wright and both Blankenship and Work ran from the officers. A K-9 unit could not locate them.

Blankenship admitted to second degree retail fraud, a one-year misdemeanor. Work, the car's driver, pleaded no contest to fleeing police at high speeds through a residential area. That crime is a five-year offense.

The first-degree home invasion was an armed robbery of Edwin Munger, a man who took in the homeless couple on several occasions. Work used a knife to take a television and printer, along with his car keys, from Munger's Rose street home on Jan. 3.

The neighbor's surveillance video showed the two unlocking his 2008 Chrysler Sebring and driving away. The pair abandoned the car at Sauk Trail apartments near where other friends lived.

Both defendants admitted to methamphetamine use.

After their escape, the night of Jan. 7, police requested help locating the pair. Officers arrested them in the Arby's restaurant on U.S. 12 the next day.

In exchange for the pleas, all other charges were dismissed. Sentencing for Blankenship is Oct. 31.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Homeless couple enter pleas after January theft high-speed chase