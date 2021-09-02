Homeless couple rides out hurricane under bridge
Homeless couple rode out Hurricane Ida in a tent under a Louisiana bridge; they had few other options and couldn't afford to get out of Ida's path. (Sept. 2)
The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.
Taliban fighters said the US had “no right” to sabotage military equipment abandoned at Kabul airport and claimed they would restore many of the vehicles and aircraft to working order.
Ole Miss vs Louisville prediction and game preview. Monday, September 6
Pope Francis is not thinking of resigning and is living "a totally normal life" following intestinal surgery in July, he said in a radio interview broadcast on Wednesday. Speaking to Spanish radio network COPE, Francis, 84, dismissed an Italian newspaper report that he might step down, saying: "I don't know where they got it from last week that I was going to resign ... it didn't even cross my mind." He also said he was almost certain to attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November.
"That basically stops the spread of the fire," one official said.
The God’s Not Dead franchise continues in God’s Not Dead: We the People as Reverend Dave (White) is called to defend a group of Christian homeschooling families. He finds himself taken aback by the interference of the government, and believing that their right to educate their own children is a freedom worth fighting for, Reverend Dave is called to Washington DC to testify in a landmark congressional hearing that will determine the future of religious freedom in our country for years to come.
A Florida chiropractor signed over 500 mask exemption forms, causing the school district to tighten up what kind of medical professional can sign.
Aerial photographs reveal damage and flooding in parts of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
Some people who live in Pollock Pines north of Highway 50 in El Dorado County were allowed to return home after the evacuation order there was downgraded to a warning. Phil Whelan backed into his driveway Thursday with nearly all of his belongings in tow after the Caldor Fire forced him and his wife out of their home. He said it would probably take most of the day to unload the truck and RV, but he was excited to see his home was in good condition. "We got a pretty good coating of ash on everything, we noticed," Whelan observed.
The Vatican has concluded that allegations of sexual abuse dating back a half century against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Brooklyn do not "have the semblance of truth," but an attorney for the accusers said they would press forward with their civil cases. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, said Wednesday that the Vatican has closed its investigation into allegations made separately by two men, who accused the bishop, Nicholas DiMarzio, of abusing them a half century ago when he was a priest in New Jersey.
Come through, melanin!
California could soon force large department stores to display some child products in gender neutral ways after the state Legislature passed a bill on Wednesday aimed at getting rid of traditional pink and blue marketing schemes for items like toys and toothbrushes. The bill would not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections in department stores, but it would require retailers to have a gender neutral section to display “a reasonable selection” of items “regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.” The bill would only apply to department stores with 500 or more employees, so most small businesses would be exempt.
Reporters covering rightwing protests have been assaulted, robbed and sprayed with mace as victims say police fail to enforce the law An anti-vaccine protester, left, attacks journalist Tina Desiree Berg in front of the Los Angeles police department headquarters on 14 August. Photograph: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Los Angeles has seen volatile protests almost every weekend this summer over trans rights, political opposition to masks and vaccines, and the recall of the Democ
Saying young students are being “brainwashed” under a curriculum focused on race, a Manchester elementary school teacher has resigned. School district officials countered that they have a responsibility to address issues around race, equity and discrimination in “culturally responsive and relevant teaching.” Former second-grade teacher Jennifer Tafuto’s comments about her resignation ...
The Tarrant District Attorney’s office said it could be problematic if a FWPD crime lab whistleblower testified in trials because of allegations she made lab. Then she lost her job.
It’s a favorite of celebrities and skincare lovers.
Coach Kevin Kelley, winner of 9 state championships in 18 years at Pulaski Academy in Arkansas, plans to keep going for it on fourth down, kicking onside.
Chase Bank apologized to the household of former White House national security adviser and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on Tuesday for a credit card cancellation letter sent to the Flynn family.
Hillary Clinton stated that: 'They gutted Roe v. Wade without hearing arguments, in a one-paragraph, unsigned 5-4 opinion issued in the middle of the night.'
The unidentified person was investigated for an "alleged conspiracy involving persons or entities associated with a foreign government," per the DOJ.