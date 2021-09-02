Homeless couple rides out hurricane under bridge

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Some people who live in Pollock Pines north of Highway 50 in El Dorado County were allowed to return home after the evacuation order there was downgraded to a warning. Phil Whelan backed into his driveway Thursday with nearly all of his belongings in tow after the Caldor Fire forced him and his wife out of their home. He said it would probably take most of the day to unload the truck and RV, but he was excited to see his home was in good condition. "We got a pretty good coating of ash on everything, we noticed," Whelan observed.