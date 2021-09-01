Homeless couple rides out hurricane under bridge
Homeless couple rode out Hurricane Ida in a tent under a Louisiana bridge; they had few other options and couldn't afford to get out of Ida's path. (Sep. 1)
Homeless couple rode out Hurricane Ida in a tent under a Louisiana bridge; they had few other options and couldn't afford to get out of Ida's path. (Sep. 1)
English teacher Kristin Pitzen was driven off social media by outraged conservatives and has been at least temporarily removed from her classroom.
A “Stand Against Hate” counter-protest was held nearby in response to the Proud Boys' rally.
Investigators continue looking into what killed John Gerrish, his wife Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju and their dog last month.
Police asked for patience. The woman was not arrested; her attorney alleged racial profiling and said she did nothing wrong.
Known to millions of fans as Miss Mercedes Morr, the Texas influencer was found dead in her home on Sunday, Aug. 29. Police also discovered the body of the alleged suspect.
The island nation has not experienced any COVID-19 cases so the trapped traveler said she has never worn a mask.
Mesa police say a robbery suspect has died after a failed carjacking attempt Tuesday afternoon.
Trey Christie pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting Durham K-9 named Daro, a Belgian Malinois, in the face.
Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and President Joe Biden declared Ida a federal disaster.
An Illinois woman was arrested in Hawaii, accused of falsifying vaccination documents to skip the state's mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated visitors
Pay attention, because this is how you shut down the haters — with glitter.
The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating the fatal airplane crash.
A Tarzana couple convicted of defrauding the government of $18 million in pandemic relief funds have fled and are considered fugitives by the FBI.
After three years of lawyers and families battling in court, a judge ordered yesterday that Mikese Morse be committed to a mental hospital after killing a man in 2018.What happened: Prosecutors and experts agreed that the 33-year-old Morse — once a track-and-field Olympic hopeful at USF — was insane when he ran down Pedro Aguerreberry and his two young sons with his car as they rode their bicycles along New Tampa Boulevard in 2018. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib
Authorities arrested a man suspected of opening fire on a group of protesters outside of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s home. The protest centered around improving rights for San Diego’s homeless population.
Three people who allegedly purposely caused accidents on Los Angeles County freeways, including some in which motorists were severely injured to collect money from insurance companies are set to be arraigned today in court.
Met Police are looking for three men in connection with the assault, which happened outside a venue in Brick Lane, Shoreditch, at 3:30am BST on July 25.
"He didn't give a get, a divorce, to his wife; she lives in Israel. And because of that, he's scared to go to Israel," a rabbi assisting Zebulon Simantov said
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a highway collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi.
The 71-year-old man was attacked by the gator at around noon on Monday outside his home in the city of Slidell, officials said.