Homeless ex-con arrested for shooting father of five to death in Bronx park

A homeless ex-con has been arrested for shooting a 62-year-old man to death in a Bronx park five months ago, police said Tuesday.

Ricardo Ferguson, 36, is charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession for the Dec. 5 shooting of Robert Brown, 62.

Ferguson and another man got into an argument with the victim inside Aqueduct Walk Park, near West Farms Road and Aqueduct Ave, and then allegedly shot him in the head, cops said.

Brown was sitting on a park bench just steps from home when he was shot. First responders found him face down on the ground.

Medics rushed Brown to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved.

It wasn’t clear what the argument was about. Police at the time said the men may have been trying to rob Brown.

Brown’s family shortly after his murder said they couldn’t understand why anyone would kill the well-liked father of five.

“My brother was loving and giving,” said his sister, Tina Brown, 48. “He would help anyone. He was just catching some air in the park. This is unbelievable.”

Ferguson has about eight previous arrests, police said. Records show he was released from prison in Sept. 2018 after serving time for gun possession