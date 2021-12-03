Homeless gunman kills man, 27, in Bronx housing development

A homeless gunman shot another man dead in the lobby of a Bronx housing development Thursday, police said.

Cops found the victim, 27-year-old Jamal Bryant, shot in the head in a building in the Mott Haven Houses, on E. 141st St. at Willis Ave. just after 1:50 p.m., police said.

Bryant, who lived in the Mitchel Houses about three blocks away, died on the scene.

Cops arrested James Rivera, 41, on murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges.