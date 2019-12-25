Homeless for the holidays

Here are the headlines to ponder as you make tamales and bake cookies.

Before we dig in, a quick note to procrastinators: If you're not done shopping, here's a list of stores open the night of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Spoiler alert: It's slim pickings.

It's Wendy Leung, filling in for Arlene Martinez.

In California is a roundup of stories from newsrooms across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Sign up to make your inbox happy.

Holiday cheer in an East Palo Alto parking lot

Ruben Almazo, 54, is photographed with his grandson Christian Almazo, 10, in his RV at a Project WeHope safe parking lot in East Palo Alto, Calif. on Dec. 21, 2019. More

In the Bay Area, where the housing crisis is particularly stark, the homeless have found a safe place to park their homes on wheels. They've even found Christmas cheer in the form of presents, a decorated tree and donuts.

The Rev. Paul Bains, founder of Project WeHOPE, worked with East Palo Alto city officials to establish the RV lot.

“People hear ‘homeless’ and immediately think ‘drugs and alcohol problems,’” said Bains. "That’s not what is going on. Almost all of these people were simply forced out due to rents that suddenly go up 30% or more. They have jobs, more than one. They just want a chance to live like the rest of us.”

This time of the year is especially hard for families who rely on school meals to make ends meet. A recent study out of UCLA found that across the state, more than 200,000 students — 3.3% of the student population — are experiencing homelessness. Santa Barbara ranks highest, with 12% of its students reporting living conditions that qualify as homeless under the McKinney Vento Act.

California is home to a quarter of the nation’s 600,000 homeless people, and the state's surge has pushed up the national rate.

In today's animal news

101-year-old Thella Muncy of Indian Wells has been close with her pet donkey Zeke for the last 32 years in Bermuda Dunes, December 16, 2019. More

We introduced you to a horse named One Ear yesterday. Today, meet Zeke.

A 101-year-old Indian Wells woman has a special relationship with her pet. Thella Muncy would give toys to Zeke and he would bury them in the ground. When she used to come home from work, Zeke would run up to meet her. Zeke, who's about to turn 33, is a donkey.

What we're eating and drinking

Bar seating area facing the kitchen at the Black Bear Diner More

Even if you don't have a Black Bear Diner in your neighborhood, you've probably seen them or eaten at one on road trips. The restaurant chain has doubled the number of its locations in the past four years. As the cabin-theme diner celebrates 25 years in business, read more about their expansion plans. (This story is for subscribers of the Redding Record Searchlight. Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription today.)

Meanwhile, some Bay Area coffee shops are asking customers to BYOM. To eliminate paper and plastic cups, the cafes want you to bring your own mug. Will it become a trend?