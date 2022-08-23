Homeless Iowa City man charged after his sick dog died on hot day sentenced to time served

A homeless Iowa City man who was charged with animal neglect last year after his dog died in hot conditions pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to time served in jail.

Michael Beaver, 53, was arrested and charged after his pit bull terrier, Zeus, was euthanized at an emergency veterinary hospital in Iowa City. A University of Iowa Police officer clearing out a homeless camp near the Iowa River found Zeus tied to the Hancher Footbridge at about 8:40 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021.

The dog was in distress, according to the officer's report, which noted that morning's dangerously hot weather — 90 degrees with a heat index of 111. There was a water bowl left with the dog, but it was empty, and the owner could not immediately be located.

Michael Beaver's pit bull Zeus died of renal failure because he did not have access to water. Beaver and Zeus lived under an Iowa City bridge at the time and Beaver was charged with animal neglect. His attorney argued no crime was committed because they lived in the same conditions.

Zeus was euthanized after veterinarians determined he had renal failure and other serious health issues. A rabies tag on Zeus' collar led authorities to Beaver through his last known address in West Branch, and he was charged the next day with misdemeanor animal neglect.

Beaver's attorney Julia Zalenski argued in March that Zeus died as a result of their living situation. Beaver knew Zeus was sick and tried to get him medical care two weeks before his death, Zalenski said in March. But he could not afford the $800 in veterinary care.

When Zeus showed further signs of distress on Aug. 10, 2021, Beaver tied him to the Hancher Footbridge and walked to a store to get chicken broth and water, according to court documents. When Beaver returned Zeus had been taken away.

“This was in no way intentional,” Zalenski said in March. “It’s a tragedy and it was especially a tragedy for Michael. ... No one (has) been more affected by this than him.”

Beaver is no longer homeless, but has been without housing intermittently for most of his life. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor animal neglect charge in July. Beaver was sentenced Thursday to eight days already served in jail and he was not fined.

Options for those who can't afford veterinary care

Veterinary assistance is available through several organizations for people who cannot afford it. Des Moines residents can apply for help through the Animal Rescue League online. Those without internet access can also call the ARL at 515-262-9503 or speak to someone at the shelter at 5452 NE 22nd St.

Tom Colvin, Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO, said assistance outside of Des Moines varies by locality. He encouraged those looking for help to contact their local animal shelters.

Nonprofits like the Bissell Foundation offer help. Retailers PetSmart and Petco also offer some emergency veterinary care in some cases.

