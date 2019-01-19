Homeless kids lose their island of stability during the Los Angeles teachers' strike

LOS ANGELES — Skid Row is a tough place to raise kids.

Hundreds of this city's most desperately poor wander filthy streets at all hours. Tents spread across sidewalks sometimes for entire blocks, forcing walkers to thread their way along the gutters of busy streets. Trash piles up everywhere and alleys reek of urine.

Aware of the dangers, Sarah Hawkins kept a tight grip on daughter Amira, 7, and son Braden, 2, as she emerged onto San Pedro Street from the locked door of the refuge where the family lives, the Union Rescue Mission. A few feet away, a hulking shirtless man assaulted another only minutes before, for apparently just having locked eyes with him.

Normally, Amira would be attending elementary school on this rain-drenched day. But the strike by teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District has changed those plans for her and countless homeless kids.

For Hawkins, keeping Amira out of school was an issue of safety. "They don't have teaching today," said Hawkins, 27. With the schools operating with temporary staff, she fears they "don't have time to background check."

The strike was one more headache for Hawkins, who already has her share. Living at a mission isn't easy. She normally works as a sorter for a package delivery service but doesn't earn enough to pay rent. The rescue mission, the oldest and largest in downtown Los Angeles accepting families as well as single men and women, has been home for six months.

Children are among the desperately poor homeless who live on Los Angeles' Skid Row, which have been hurt by the teachers' strike. Here are two enjoying a meal last month at a holiday feast event. More

Living in a car, or a motel, or a shelter

The Hawkins family isn't alone. L.A. Unified classifies 17,934 of its students as homeless. They may live in a car, trailer or RV parked on the street or in a yard, crammed into a house with other families, or a motel or rented garage. Around 1,000 live in shelters.

The Rev. Andy Bales, CEO of the Union Rescue Mission, saw the fallout that the strike would create. He said he started spreading word to the families under his wing — and there are many, with 272 children living in the sprawling facility at one point last fall — about healthy alternative activities if they elected to hold their kids out of school. The strike, he said, is tough on children.

More: What happens to the 62,500 students with special needs during L.A.'s teachers strike?

"Kids need to get out the shelter and enjoy school for the day," he said. "School remains the stabilizing factor, the real way youngsters are going to get out of homelessness. It’s a struggle, especially in Los Angeles."

It's a struggle that's not without its victories. Some kids have gone straight from living in the mission to college, including one who was accepted to Cornell University, he said. The mission takes school seriously.

From a shelter to a sparkling school

Every weekday, a school bus takes about 50 children to the public school about six blocks away. There at a sparkling, modern Ninth Street School, Principal Dean Simpson said he and teachers make them feel welcome and cater to their special needs. School is "a place of stability," he said.

The school not only provides education, but meals — breakfasts, lunches and sometimes suppers.

That's a special challenge this week because of the strike. As Simpson spoke at the gate, his teachers circled in front of him, chanting and waving picket signs. The teachers are asking for more counselors and nurses at schools, among other demands.

"We're out here to fight for our students," said Pamela Sanders, a special education teacher in the preschool who is also homeless coordinator for the union, the United Teachers of Los Angeles.

With the strike, Sanders can't be there as she normally would. But teachers were intent on not abandoning struggling families that weren't sending their kids to school. Using donations from grocers, the union was trying to make sure homeless families were eating.