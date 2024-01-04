Homeless Lafayette man charged with Dec. 27 attempted murder in stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Milton Peggs with attempted murder, accusing him of being the man who stabbed Nicholas Swope on Dec. 27.

Police found Swope lying in the middle of Seventh Street at Union Street about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 27. He had a stab wound to the chest. Police later learned that the knife's blade narrowly missed Swope's heart, according to prosecutors, who also charged Peggs Wednesday with aggravated battery, attempted armed robbery and attempted robbery.

Lafayette Police investigate a stabbing that occurred at North 7th Street and Union Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

Swope, Peggs and a witness were inside an apartment in the 800 block of North Eighth Street just prior to the stabbing, according to prosecutors.

While at the apartment, Peggs started going through Swope's pockets because Peggs knew Swope just received his paycheck, according to prosecutors.

Swope and Peggs began to fight, and Peggs stabbed Swope, according to prosecutors.

Swope and the witness left the apartment, as did Peggs. Swope collapsed in Seventh Street, and police found Peggs hiding behind air-conditioning units in the 400 block of North Fourth Street, where they arrested him, according to prosecutors.

Peggs, who is homeless in Lafayette, remained incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail Thursday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Homeless Lafayette man charged with attempted murder in stabbing