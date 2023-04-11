Homeless man accused of attempted murder committed to state hospital

Apr. 10—Dwayne Blair, a homeless man who was arrested in early February after an alleged attack on two Astoria Warming Center staffers, was committed Monday to the Oregon State Hospital.

On Feb. 3, Blair allegedly stabbed a staffer after a verbal altercation over the warming center's weapons policy while checking in at the shelter for the night. He also allegedly threw a makeshift explosive device at another staffer, which did not go off.

Blair was lodged at the Clatsop County Jail on several charges, including two counts of attempted murder, assault in the second degree, unlawful possession of a destructive device and attempted assault of a public safety officer.

He was also charged with unlawful use of a stun gun from an incident in January.

After reviewing a mental health evaluation of Blair, Judge Beau Peterson determined he is not fit to proceed in his defense.