HILLSDALE — A homeless man in Hillsdale arrested July 19 on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct is considering a plea deal offer made Wednesday, Aug. 9, by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joshua Jordan Grant, 31, shuffled into the Courthouse Annex Building Wednesday, dressed in jailhouse garb, handcuffed and shackled, where he briefly spoke with his attorney, Kimm Burger.

Following their brief discussion, when 2B District Court resumed its afternoon sessions, Burger informed Judge Megan M. Stiverson that Grant would be waiving his rights to a preliminary examination hearing in the matters scheduled for that afternoon.

Instead, Grant requested through Burger that his case be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court as he is considering a plea deal; the specifics of the plea deal being considered were not discussed in open court Wednesday.

Stiverson granted the request and ordered the matters be set for a plea hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21.

Grant’s arrest July 19 by the Michigan State Police stemmed from an alleged offense that occurred in April 2019.

He was previously convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on March 12, 2014, and has since been arrested three times for failure to comply with reporting duties for Michigan’s sex offender registry.

Those arrests happened on April 14, 2016, May 12, 2017, and on Sept. 3, 2019. As of Thursday, July 20, Grant was listed on the registry as non-compliant.

Grant’s bond has been set at $100,000 with 10% allowed and he remains in jail pending his plea hearing in circuit court.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Homeless man accused of criminal sexual conduct considers plea