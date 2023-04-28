Homeless man accused of rape indicted on other charges

Apr. 28—A man believed to be homeless who is in Glynn County Detention Center on home invasion and rape charges was indicted this week on separate charges related to alleged past run-ins with police.

Troy Rogers III was among dozens of people indicted Wednesday by a Glynn County Grand Jury in various cases that will be prosecuted in Glynn County Superior Court.

Rogers, 52, who Brunswick police considered homeless at the time of his arrest, was arrested on March 26 for allegedly using a baseball bat to force his way into an apartment in the 1700 block of Albany Street and raping a 14-year-old minor.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins claimed later that Rogers spent hours in the apartment torturing his victim.

The grand jury decided this week that there is enough evidence to make two other separate cases against Rogers. One indictment said that on April 17 he assaulted a man by strangling him and also pushed a female Brunswick police officer before squaring up with her as if to fight. Rogers faces an aggravated assault charge and an obstruction of an officer charge in the case.

In another case, Rogers is facing two obstruction of an officer charges and a criminal trespassing charge. The indictment said Rogers punched a Brunswick police officer in the face on Feb. 6 and tackled him into a pole. On the same day, Rogers went into The Well, a homeless day services center that was closed recently by the city, after being barred from the property by police in March 2022.

Rogers spent 245 days in Glynn County Detention Center following his arrest for the April 2020 incident and 42 days in jail for the February arrest, according to jail records. His April 2020 arrest at the time included a charge for probation violation, jail records show.

Rogers remains in jail following the rape and home invasion allegations.

In a separate case, Sean L Williams, 52, who police also said was homeless at the time of his arrest, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault and one count of armed robbery.

Williams was arrested March 29 in Brunswick for allegedly stabbing a man and stealing his bike shortly before noon near the intersection of Amherst and F streets in Brunswick.

Grant Anderson Billings, 34, was indicted in a different case on four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

Billings, who has a Lawrenceville address listed in jail records, was arrested Feb. 27 for allegedly leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Brunswick in a pickup truck that ended on Golden Isles Parkway when Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver.

The aggravated assault charges in the indictment are related to allegedly trying to injure deputies and Jump with his truck during the chase.

In another separate indictment, Laronse Adriese Chambliss, 20, and Earnest James Grant, 21, are charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery and shooting on Dec. 28, 2022.

The pair was arrested by Brunswick police in January on burglary charges and subsequently charged in the shooting that left a Douglas man wounded. Police said they set up the meeting with the victim through the online dating app and robbed him.

Grant and Chambliss were also arrested while in Glynn County Detention Center and charged by county police with an alleged home invasion in July 2022 in the Beverly Shores neighborhood.

In another indictment, Janisha Lockwood, 35, will face three counts of obstruction of a police officer in Superior Court after her arrest in October 2022 for allegedly attempting to cause harm to a police officer with her car.

The Grand Jury determined the evidence was not sufficient to pursue prosecution on three aggravated assault charges but did indict her on obstruction charges after Glynn County Schools Police arrested her following her intervention in an off-campus fight involving teenagers.