Homeless man accused of setting fire to his family’s Kennewick house

An accused arsonist set a bed on fire after being told he wouldn’t be allowed to continue to staying at a Zinser Street home.

Charles G. Crnkovich, 42, is suspected of starting the fire inside his family’s $860,000 home Saturday afternoon and then threatening to throw a rock at an officer.

Crnkovich is being held on suspicion of first-degree arson, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction, according to documents filed in court Monday.

He’s currently being held in the Benton County jail without bail until he can be brought before a judge.

An initial appearance Monday had to be canceled after a county corrections office said his behavior was preventing officers from bringing him into the courtroom. He was returned to his cell.

Crnkovich has a lengthy history of crimes, starting when he was a juvenile, including vehicle theft, vandalism and fourth-degree assault, according to court documents.

While he has no specific drug-related crimes, his family told investigators they had given him an ultimatum on Saturday to get into drug treatment or he would have to move out.

And less than 10 minutes later, Crnkovich started a fire in the house, according to court documents.

Kennewick home fire

Crnkovich showed up at the home at 1910 South ZInser Street about 5 a.m. Saturday to take a shower and take a nap.

According to court records, Crnkovich’s mother gave him a note between noon and 12:10 p.m. that said he needed to seek help for his drug use, and he was no longer welcome at the home.

Smoke detectors started going off at 12:20 p.m., and security video from the house showed Crnkovich trying to flee the house through the front door.

Investigators say he apparently climbed over an 8-foot wall on the south side of the home to escape.

His sister and four children escaped the home. His brother-in-law was out.

Firefighters arrived quickly and found smoke coming from an attached accessory dwelling unit, or mother-in-law apartment. Inside, they discovered a burning mattress and kept the fire from spreading.

There was no sign of anything next to the bed, such as a space heater, that could have started the fire, they said.

Crnkovich reportedly had been staying in the room.

A Kennewick police officer spotted Crnkovich near 2700 South Quillan Street, near Walmart. When the officer tried to stop him, Crnkovich picked up a rock and pulled his arm back like he was going to throw it.

It’s unclear if Crnkovich threw the rock or dropped it, but he cut across the busy street forcing drivers two stop to avoid hitting him.

Police caught up with him and when he was arrested he had multiple lighters and a box of matches, said court documents.

He allegedly spit on another officer as they were putting him in the back of a patrol car, according to court documents.