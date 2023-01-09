Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death

Attorney E. Peter Parker represents Angel Santiago, right, is arraigned Thursday in Worcester Superior Court. He is represented by lawyer E. Peter Parker, standing next to him.

WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning.

Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.

Mr. Santiago is one of two men accused of killing her. Amador Roman, 35, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Prosecutors have said they found Mr. Santiago's bloody sneaker print in a bedroom at the murder scene. They said Mr. Santiago originally denied knowing Ms. Lamarche-Leader was dead, but later told investigators he had been in the house. He denied being in the room where Ms. Lamarche-Leader was killed.

Her death certificate said she died from multiple blunt-force injuries that were caused by others. The death certificate was updated in June.

Ms. Lamarche-Leader was a nurse who helped people with substance abuse problems. Mr. Roman had been staying in her house, authorities said.

Both suspects are facing several other charges associated with the death. They are accused of stealing a sport utility vehicle and items from the home. The SUV was found abandoned in Worcester with cellphones and a GPS unit belonging to Ms. Lamarche-Leader inside.

The two men are being held without bail and are to return to court in October.

