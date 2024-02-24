Homeless man arrested with 30 pounds of meth in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A homeless man was arrested with 30 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Washington County on Sunday, Feb. 11, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Larry Steven Horton, 52, homeless out of San Bernardino, Calif., is charged in the Fifth District Court with distribution/offer/arrangement of distribution of a controlled substance (second-degree felony), possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog (class-A misdemeanor), and use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class-B misdemeanor).

At around 12:45 a.m., a UHP trooper stopped a vehicle for a signal violation and unsafe lane travel on I-15 Northbound near milepost 3. The trooper reportedly observed the car pass their patrol car in the far right lane with a right turn signal on for a “significant distance,” according to a statement of probable cause.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the trooper reportedly spoke with a driver and passenger — the passenger identified as Horton. The trooper then discovered that neither person had a driver’s license or identification, and that they were in a rental vehicle without any rental contract in possession.

‘Heavily intoxicated’ man chases, threatens medical workers with gun in Salt Lake City SWAT incident

During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and called in another unit. After arriving, a backup officer conducted a pat-down of Horton and found a used meth pipe in Horton’s pocket.

The troopers then conducted a search of the car and found around 30 pounds of methamphetamine in a duffel bag in the passenger compartment.

The meth was being transported in one-pound packages, consistent with illegal distribution, according to the affidavit.

The troopers reportedly also found several items of paraphernalia during the search, including drug pipes and a digital scale.

Horton was booked into Washington County Jail on the charges previously mentioned.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.