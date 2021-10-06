Homeless man arrested for arson, attempted murder for Linda mall fire

Oct. 5—The homeless man removed from the former Peach Tree Mall building fire in Linda on Saturday has had charges of arson, attempted murder, burglary, and criminal threats added to his arrest for violation of probation after further investigation into the incident.

Thomas Paul Wright, 32, was removed from the vacant building in the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday and was booked into Yuba County Jail on a warrant for a violation of probation. After additional investigation, a victim came forward to report that she had been in a domestic violence confrontation with Wright inside the old mall the morning of the fire. The confrontation escalated to Wright threatening to kill them by burning down the building. Wright then allegedly lit insulation and other materials on fire inside the building, according to a Yuba County Sheriff's Office news release.

Linda Fire Protection District Chief Kyle Heggstrom said Monday that the third of the building that caught fire collapsed and the roof structure burned completely. As of Tuesday afternoon, Wright remained in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.