Homeless man arrested for attempted murder

Jan. 7—A homeless man, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Olivehurst by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man, Zachary James Allen, was booked and remained in Yuba County Jail as of Thursday afternoon with bail set at $1,000,000 for the attempted murder charge. Allen was arrested Wednesday near Chapman Avenue and Fleming Way in Olivehurst.

Yuba County Sheriff's Office did not provide details of the incident as of press time Thursday.