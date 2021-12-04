Homeless man arrested for attempted rape of woman inside Queens subway station

A homeless man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman as she left a Queens subway station, police said.

Tyrone Brown, 38, was grabbed by police late Friday and charged with Wednesday’s attack at the 169th St. station near Hillside Ave. in Jamaica Hills.

The 30-year-old victim was exiting the station about 6:10 a.m. when Brown, who was on the subway stairs, grabbed her and threw her onto the steps, cops said. He put his hand under her skirt and yanked her tights down, but ran off when another straphanger walked by, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Cops said they were able to track Brown down after finding surveillance footage of him hanging around the station before the attack.

Investigators charged him with attempted rape, sexual abuse and drug possession. Brown had a quantity of crack on him when he was arrested, police said.

His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Saturday.