Homeless man arrested after brandishing a large knife

May 6—A 57-year-old man was arrested Thursday for felony criminal threatening after brandishing a large knife, first at a Somersworth business and later at a pursuing police officer.

Officers managed to de-escalate the situation and subdue Bruce P. Cormier, a transient with no known address, according to a news release from Somersworth police.

Police were called to a business on Lilac Lane around 10 a.m. Thursday for a report that a man had threatened an employee with a knife. Witnesses said the man had run off into a wooded area off Blackwater Road, but officers were unable to locate him.

A few hours later, however, an officer noticed a man matching the description given by the victim in the area of the former landfill on Blackwater Road. When confronted, the man ran off and the officer pursued him on foot into the Forest Glade Cemetery.

That's where, police say, the man turned around and brandished a large knife at the officer, who kept his distance and tried to de-escalate the situation.

Cormier was eventually arrested and an 11-inch hunting knife was confiscated.

He was charged with two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.

Police said Cormier was recently released on personal recognizance on the same charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon for an incident in Rochester. He was held on preventative detention pending arraignment in Strafford County Superior Court.