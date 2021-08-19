Homeless man arrested for car theft and kidnapping

Aug. 19—Area law enforcement arrested a homeless man on Tuesday after he allegedly stole a car that had an elderly woman with dementia inside as a passenger at the time, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

Jorge Lombero-Hernandez, 29, was booked into Yuba County Jail for vehicle theft and kidnapping.

A 2005 silver Chevy Impala was reported stolen at around 5:30 p.m. Monday from a parking lot in the 5800 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst. At the time it was taken, there was an 81-year-old woman with dementia in the car. She was waiting in the car while her caretaker ordered food at a walk-up take-out window, according to Williams.

An area-wide broadcast was put out to local agencies and the car was located by Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputies in the Live Oak area about half an hour later with the woman found safe in the vehicle. After further investigation, Lombero-Hernandez was determined to be the suspect and was located in Live Oak just before noon on Tuesday and taken into custody.

As of late Wednesday, Lombero-Hernandez remained in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.