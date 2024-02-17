Homeless man arrested at Folsom City Park after attacking people with pickaxe, police say

(FOX40.COM) — A man accused of attacking people with a pickaxe in Folsom was recently arrested.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Folsom Police Department responded to reports of a man attacking people with a pickaxe at Folsom City Lions Park. Police said he reportedly dropped the pickaxe after an attack and fled on foot to the nearby Johnny Cash Trail.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 20-year-old transient near the 200 block of Leidesdorff street and arrested hm.

Officers said they learned the man, Nick Impellezzeri, was banned from the city’s winter homeless shelter the night prior and the victim in this case was also homeless. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his arm, and a puncture wound to his shoulder.

Impellezzeri was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for attempted murder.

