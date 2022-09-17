Homeless man arrested for setting 2 Orlando homes on fire

A homeless man will face serious charges after setting two Orlando homes on fire as their occupants slept, police said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Monday, police said Lloyd Courtney Roberts, 48, was walking through the Park Lake/Highland neighborhood when he used a lighter to ignite decorative wreaths hanging on the front door of both homes around 6:45 a.m.

One of the owners told Eyewitness News a neighbor walked past the home shortly after and spotted the burning mess, which had fallen to the ground. The quick-thinking woman used a garden hose to put the flames out before calling 911, they said.

READ: Police: Altamonte Springs school resource officer arrested on child porn charges

Watch the surveillance video below:

READ: Firefighters recover body of student who went missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview

Investigators said the other house’s front door was still on fire when they arrived. A security camera video shared by the owner shows a man resembling Roberts setting the wreath and door on fire.

Police said Roberts left the scene, but he was quickly arrested after a separate caller reporting a suspicious person brought them to him.

READ: ‘Little Heroes’: 6-year-old twins help mother fend off attacker

Roberts was charged with two counts of arson and two counts of criminal mischief. He was granted a $12,000 bond, but remained in jail as of Friday night.

Neither home was seriously damaged, but both will need their front doors replaced, the homeowners said.

Roberts’ potential motivation was not known.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.