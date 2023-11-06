Homeless man arrested after shooting at Augusta Chick-fil-A drive thru

A homeless man recently was arrested after a shooting at Chick-fil-A in Augusta.

Maximilian Charles Childs, 53, homeless, is charged with criminal trespass and simple assault, according to jail records. He was granted a $1,300 bond for each charge.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Chick-fil-A on Peach Orchard Road for a shooting, according to an incident report.

Deputies met with a man who said he was in the drive-thru when Childs approached the attendant and began circling his car, according to the report. Childs then attempted to climb through the man's open passenger side window.

The man pulled out his gun and shot at Childs, striking the door, according to the report. Childs then ran to the back of the vehicle and was held at gunpoint.

The attendant told deputies Childs was looking for ice and "had a look in his eye," so he created distance by going around the man's car, according to the report.

Childs told deputies he was just asking for ice and said he entered the car because he was hungry, according to the report. The incident was caught on video by security cameras.

Childs was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to the report. No charges were listed for the man who fired the shots.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man charged after shooting at Augusta Chick-fil-A