Homeless man arrested after stabbing at Astoria Warming Center

Feb. 4—A homeless man was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a worker at the Astoria Warming Center.

Police Chief Stacy Kelly said police received a call at about 9:15 p.m. of a stabbing inside the shelter at First United Methodist Church near downtown.

Kelly said a worker was suffering from wounds to his arm and back. The worker was treated at Columbia Memorial Hospital and released Friday night.

Dwayne Douglas Blair, 57, was arrested for assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree, attempted assault on a public safety officer and resisting arrest.

Blair reportedly engaged in a verbal altercation with the worker over rules while checking in before the stabbing.

Kelly said Blair was sitting on his cot and incoherent after the incident and bleeding from his arm.

He then allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Blair, who uses an oxygen tank and a wheelchair, was taken to Columbia Memorial, where he was medically cleared before being taken to Clatsop County Jail.

Kelly said Blair was released from jail with electronic monitoring.

Police allowed Blair to sleep temporarily in the Astoria Police Department and have been coordinating with the hospital to ensure his health and treatment are supported. Police are also helping ensure he has a place to stay.

Blair is staying at a local hotel, which he is paying for, Kelly said.

The Astoria Warming Center is a seasonal, low-barrier emergency shelter intended to help homeless people during cold weather.

The Astorian has been speaking with Blair since November, shortly after he found out he would be losing his housing on W. Bond Street. Other men living in the house also told the newspaper they were losing their housing following a change in ownership.

Over the past few months, and especially since moving onto the streets in early January, Blair's overall health has appeared to decline.

Kenny Hansen, an Astoria police officer who works closely with the city's homeless population, said Blair was doing fine before he learned he would be losing his housing.

Since then, Hansen has also observed a decline in Blair's overall health.

Blair told The Astorian he has been sleeping at the Astoria Warming Center despite concerns he had with the personnel and others staying there.

In conversations with the newspaper, Blair said he has been homeless off and on for much of his life and has a history of drug addiction. He expressed despair and anger over a lack of housing, gaps in social services, negative attitudes toward the homeless and apathy from the wealthy and local leaders.

"These people are going to die out there," Blair told The Astorian on Friday afternoon. "I'm not angry, I'm heartbroken."

Blair expressed fears that many people were trying to hurt him. At one point, he displayed an open pocketknife on a table.

He explained the knife was for protection and claimed that many people were trying to kill him that day.