Homeless man arrested for stabbing to death 62-year-old fellow resident of Manhattan shelter

A homeless man has been arrested for stabbing to death a 62-year-old fellow resident of a Manhattan shelter, police said Wednesday.

Paul De Medina, 59, allegedly stabbed Anthony McEnteer in the upper body during a fight Saturday afternoon at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea.

Medics rushed McEnteer to Lenox Hill Hospital but he could not be saved. De Medina ran off but was nabbed the next day, according to cops. A weapon was recovered by cops from the scene.

De Medina was ordered held without bail when he was arraigned Monday in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of murder and weapon possession.

The Christopher has 207 units of permanent housing for low-income and formerly homeless people, as well as for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Breaking Ground, the non-profit behind the Christopher, operates nearly 4,000 units of housing in the city, upstate New York and Connecticut.