Homeless man beaten, kicked outside Hall gas station, deputies say

Mar. 10—A 58-year-old homeless man was kicked and beaten Wednesday, March 8, outside of a Flowery Branch gas station by unknown assailants, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an assault outside of the Shell station on Atlanta Highway near Gaines Ferry Road.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators determined several "unknown attackers beat and kicked" the man, who was found lying on the ground with a "swollen face, bruising and numerous abrasions."

The man was transported by Hall County Fire Rescue to the hospital for treatment.

Booth said the man was living alone in the woods behind the gas station.

"HCSO investigators are continuing to look for answers in the case," Booth wrote in an email. "There are no identified suspects or descriptions at this time."

Booth declined to provide the victim's name. He did not provide a reason why he was withholding the man's identity.

Anyone with information can call the investigator at 770-297-4690.