Homeless man busted for fatal Brooklyn stabbing: police

Cops have arrested a homeless man on Friday for a bloody Brooklyn attack that left a 33-year-old man dead, police said.

Derrick Davis, 40, was picked up by police for killing Harlem resident Christopher Reid during a clash at an Ocean Hill apartment on June 27.

Reid was found with a deep stab wound to his chest in an apartment on Fulton St. near Truxton St. just after 4 p.m., police said.

Medics rushed Reid to Brookdale University Medical Center where he died.

At least two other adults and two children were in the apartment when Davis and Reid began to argue. No one else was harmed.

As the fight heated up, Davis grabbed a sharp object and jammed it into Reid’s chest, cops said. It was not immediately disclosed what the two men were arguing about.

Cops charged Davis with murder, assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child, menacing and weapons possession.

His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court is pending Saturday.