Homeless man busted in fatal Midtown Manhattan stabbing: NYPD

A bloody clash between two men in Midtown Manhattan Friday morning that was caught on video ended with one of the combatants fatally stabbed — and a neighborhood homeless man in custody facing murder charges, police said.

The two men were caught on video in fighting poses, standing toe-to-toe, in a crosswalk near W. 30th St. and Seventh Ave. about 8:15 a.m., cops said.

As the two faced off, people crossing the street walked between them and around them.

A few moments later, the two came to blows. During the fight, one of the two men, 34, pulled a knife and stabbed his opponent in the chest.

EMS found the victim, 36, bleeding in the crosswalk and rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

The suspect, who local business owners describe as a “usually quiet” neighborhood homeless man, was caught a block away with the bloody knife.

He was taken into custody, cops said. No charges were immediately filed.